Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala murder mastermind 'detained' in California

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2022 12:22 IST
Gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, is learnt to have been detained in California by the United States authorities.

Photograph: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram

However, there is no official confirmation on Brar's detention yet, Punjab Police officials said on Friday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

 

Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
