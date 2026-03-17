HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bihar STF Officer and Two Criminals Dead After Gunfight

Bihar STF Officer and Two Criminals Dead After Gunfight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 12:37 IST

A deadly gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district resulted in the deaths of an STF officer and two wanted gangsters, highlighting ongoing challenges in combating organised crime.

Key Points

  • An STF personnel and two gangsters were killed in a gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district.
  • The incident occurred in Chakia locality during an early morning operation.
  • The STF personnel, Shriram Yadav, succumbed to gunshot wounds during treatment.
  • Gangsters Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar, one wanted in Arms Act cases, also died from gunshot wounds.
  • Two associates of the gangsters, Ujjawal Kumar Tiwari and Sant Kumar Tiwari, were arrested by police.

A special task force (STF) personnel and two gangsters were killed in a gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Chakia locality in the early hours.

 

The slain STF personnel was identified as Shriram Yadav, while the criminals were identified as Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar. Thakur was wanted in several Arms Act cases.

Details of the Gunfight

"Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising STF and district police personnel reached Chakia locality, where Thakur and his associates were hiding. On spotting the police personnel, the criminals opened fire and tried to escape and the police retaliated, leading to a gun-battle. Shriram Yadav sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," a police statement said.

Thakur and Kumar also suffered gunshot wounds and later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, it said, adding two of their associates, identified as Ujjawal Kumar Tiwari and Sant Kumar Tiwari, were arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

2 BSF men killed in encounter with Naxals
2 BSF men killed in encounter with Naxals
2 Bangladeshi cattle smugglers killed in Cooochbehar BSF firing
2 Bangladeshi cattle smugglers killed in Cooochbehar BSF firing
Tripura: 3 tribals killed in BSF firing
Tripura: 3 tribals killed in BSF firing
2 BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
2 BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Naxals kill 2 BSF men in Chhattisgarh encounter
Naxals kill 2 BSF men in Chhattisgarh encounter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Cloud of smoke seen near US Embassy in Baghdad0:55

Cloud of smoke seen near US Embassy in Baghdad

Parineeti Chopra Spotted in a Stunning Stylish Avatar1:15

Parineeti Chopra Spotted in a Stunning Stylish Avatar

LPG Tanker Shivalik Reaches Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing Hormuz2:51

LPG Tanker Shivalik Reaches Gujarat's Mundra Port After...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO