Bihar STF Officer and Two Criminals Dead After Gunfight

A deadly gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district resulted in the deaths of an STF officer and two wanted gangsters, highlighting ongoing challenges in combating organised crime.

Key Points An STF personnel and two gangsters were killed in a gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district.

The incident occurred in Chakia locality during an early morning operation.

The STF personnel, Shriram Yadav, succumbed to gunshot wounds during treatment.

Gangsters Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar, one wanted in Arms Act cases, also died from gunshot wounds.

Two associates of the gangsters, Ujjawal Kumar Tiwari and Sant Kumar Tiwari, were arrested by police.

A special task force (STF) personnel and two gangsters were killed in a gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Chakia locality in the early hours.

The slain STF personnel was identified as Shriram Yadav, while the criminals were identified as Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar. Thakur was wanted in several Arms Act cases.

Details of the Gunfight

"Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising STF and district police personnel reached Chakia locality, where Thakur and his associates were hiding. On spotting the police personnel, the criminals opened fire and tried to escape and the police retaliated, leading to a gun-battle. Shriram Yadav sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," a police statement said.

Thakur and Kumar also suffered gunshot wounds and later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, it said, adding two of their associates, identified as Ujjawal Kumar Tiwari and Sant Kumar Tiwari, were arrested.