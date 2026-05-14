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Alleged Gangster Detained Under Public Safety Act In Samba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 18:59 IST

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An alleged gangster in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, has been detained under the Public Safety Act due to his involvement in serious criminal activities, including weapons and narcotics offences.

Key Points

  • Pritam Singh, an alleged gangster, has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Samba.
  • The detention is due to his involvement in unlawful possession of weapons and narcotics-related offences.
  • Singh is allegedly associated with the 'Royal gang' and has a history of violent crimes.
  • Multiple FIRs have been registered against Singh between 2016 and 2025 for various offences.
  • Singh has been shifted to District Jail Bhaderwah following the detention order.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday detained an alleged gangster under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba for his involvement in unlawful possession of weapons and narcotics-related offences, officials said.

The police identified the accused as Pritam Singh alias Sethi, a resident of Jerda village in Ramgarh tehsil of Samba.

 

Details of the Arrest and Charges

According to the officials, the action was taken by Samba Police, following the accused's repeated involvement in criminal activities across Samba, Jammu and Kathua districts.

They said that the accused is associated with the 'Royal gang' and was allegedly involved in a series of violent crimes, unlawful possession of weapons and narcotics-related offences, posing a serious threat to public peace and order.

Criminal History and FIRs

Singh had a long criminal history and was named in multiple FIRs registered at police stations in Ramgarh, Vijaypur, Rajbagh, Gandhi Nagar, R S Pura, Bishnah, Kahna Chak and Ghagwal between 2016 and 2025, the police said.

The cases include charges related to attempt to murder, assault, rioting, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Continued Criminal Activities and Detention

"Despite repeated legal action, the accused continued to indulge in criminal activities, creating fear and insecurity among the public," they said.

Following the issuance of a formal detention order by the District Magistrate, the accused was booked and detained under the Public Safety Act and shifted to District Jail Bhaderwah, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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