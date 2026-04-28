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Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act In Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 14:58 IST

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A notorious criminal with a history of unlawful activities has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, posing a significant impact on local security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mohd Yousaf, a notorious criminal, was detained under the Public Safety Act in Poonch.
  • Yousaf has a long criminal history with six FIRs registered against him.
  • He continued to engage in unlawful activities, disturbing peace in Mendhar and nearby areas.
  • Authorities approved his detention under the PSA due to the threat he posed to public safety.
  • He has been lodged in District Jail Rajouri.

A notorious criminal was detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, police said.

Details of the Criminal's Detention

The police detained Mohd Yousaf, son of Hakim Din, a resident of Salwah in Mendhar tehsil, officials said, adding that he has a long criminal history, with six FIRs registered against him at Mendhar police station.

 

Despite repeated legal action, he continued to engage in unlawful and anti-social activities, disturbing peace and public order in Mendhar and adjoining areas, police said.

Reasoning Behind the Detention

Considering his persistent involvement in criminal acts and the threat posed to public safety, a dossier was prepared and submitted to the competent authority, which approved his detention under the PSA, they said.

Current Status

He has been lodged in District Jail Rajouri, police added.

The action follows efforts to curb activities prejudicial to public order, police said, adding that they remain committed to maintaining peace and order in the region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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