Gang Member Arrested After Gunfight in Delhi

A wanted member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang was apprehended by Delhi Police after a dramatic shootout in Badarpur, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Saleem, a member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang with over 20 criminal cases, was arrested in Delhi after a shootout with police.

Saleem sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, empty shells, and a scooter from the scene of the crime.

Saleem has a long criminal history, including involvement in murder, attempted murder, burglary, and theft cases across Delhi and surrounding areas.

The arrest followed a tip-off regarding Saleem's plans to commit theft or burglary in the Badarpur area.

A member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang, wanted in over 20 criminal cases, was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police in Badarpur area of southeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Mohammad Saleem alias Ganja (48), sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the shootout and was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, they said.

According to police, the STF team had received specific information about the movement of Saleem, who was allegedly planning to commit a theft or burglary in the area.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team was deployed in Badarpur during the intervening night of April 3 and 4. When the suspect arrived on a scooter, he was signalled to stop, but he attempted to flee," a senior police officer said.

During the chase, he lost control and fell on the road. He then pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire at the police team, firing two rounds.

The police team retaliated in self-defence, firing two rounds. During the exchange, one bullet hit the accused in his left leg, following which he was overpowered and taken into custody.

"A semi-automatic pistol, four empty shells from the spot, and the scooter used by the accused have been recovered," the officer said.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Criminal History of the Accused

During interrogation, Saleem disclosed that he is an active member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang and has been involved in several serious criminal activities. He was earlier convicted in a murder case related to the killing of a criminal identified as Salim Pehlwan in northeast Delhi and had served an eight-year sentence in that case.

"The accused has a long criminal history and is previously involved in more than 75 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, burglary and theft, across Delhi and adjoining areas," the officer said.