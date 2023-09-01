News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gandhis, Mamata, Kejri, Nitish stay out of INDIA coordination panel

Gandhis, Mamata, Kejri, Nitish stay out of INDIA coordination panel

Source: PTI
September 01, 2023 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Friday finalised a 14-member coordination-cum-election strategy committee comprising members of various parties, and it will function as the alliance's highest decision-making body and start work on seat-sharing immediately, sources said.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and others during a press conference after the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders meeting, at the Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai, September 1, 2023. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Congress's KC Venugopal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, DMK leader TR Baalu, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are part of the panel.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD-U's Lalan Singh, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti are also part of the committee.

A leader from the CPI-M will also be a part of the panel, but the name would be given by the communist party later. 

 

The panel will act as the highest decision-making body of the bloc and start work on seat sharing, sources said. 

Seat-sharing will be finalised by September 30, they said.

The opposition bloc also announced a campaign committee with Congress's Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Anil Desai, RJD's Sanjay Yadav, NCP's PC Chako, JMM's Champai Soren, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Kiranmoy Nanda, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPI-M's Arun Kumar, CPI's Binoy Vishwam, NC's Hasnain Masoodi, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, RSP's NK Premachandran, AIFB's G Devarajan, CPI-ML's Ravi Rai, Thirumavalavan of VCK, IUML's KM Kadar Moidin and Jose K Mani of KC-M as its members.

The TMC will give a name for the committee later. 

The working group for social media would have Congress's Supriya Srinate, RJD's Sumit Sharma, SP's Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, JMM's Avindani, Iltija Mehbooba of PDP, CPI-M's Pranjal, CPI's Bhalchandran Kango, Ifra Ja of the NC and V Arun Kumar of the CPI-ML as its members.

The TMC is yet to give a name of a leader to be included in the panel.  

The working group for media will have Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, besides Manoj Jha of the RJD, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena, Jitendra Ahwad of the NCP, Raghav Chaddha of the AAP, Rajiv Ranjan of the JD-U, Pranjal of the CPI-M and Ashish Yadav of the SP.

JMM's Supriyo Bhattacharya and Alok Kumar, JD-U's Manish Kumar, SP's Rajeev Nigam, CPI's Bhalchandran Kango, NC's Tanvir Sadiq, RLD's Prashant Kanojia, AIFB's Naren Chatterjee, Sucheta De of CPI-ML, Mohit Bhan of PDP as its members.

TMC will give the name of its leader later for inclusion in the panel.  

Another working group for research was formed with members including Amitabh Dubey of the Congress, Subodh Mehta of the RJD, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena, Vandana Chavan of the NCP, KC Tyagi of the JD-U, Sudivya Kumar Sonu of the JMM, Jasmine Shah of the AAP, Alok Ranjan of the SP, Imran Nabi Dar of the NC and Aditya of the PDP.

The TMC will give the name of their leader as a member of the panel later. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Amid buzz of early LS poll, Oppn speeds up preparation
Amid buzz of early LS poll, Oppn speeds up preparation
AAP demands seat-sharing talks for all states
AAP demands seat-sharing talks for all states
'Hum Bharatiya INDIA ke saath'
'Hum Bharatiya INDIA ke saath'
Remove Ukraine from G20 agenda: Russian envoy
Remove Ukraine from G20 agenda: Russian envoy
PIO Shanmugaratnam elected as Singapore president
PIO Shanmugaratnam elected as Singapore president
Team India desperate? Truth about Bumrah's comeback
Team India desperate? Truth about Bumrah's comeback
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop food supplies
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop food supplies
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will contest together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc

Will contest together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc

'Voice of 140 cr Indians': INDIA leaders take on NDA

'Voice of 140 cr Indians': INDIA leaders take on NDA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances