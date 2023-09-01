News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » At INDIA meet, AAP demands seat-sharing talks for all states

At INDIA meet, AAP demands seat-sharing talks for all states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 01, 2023 00:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrive for an informal meeting of INDIA, at Hyatt Hotel, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.

 

"The meeting was good," he said.

A formal meeting would be taking place on Friday.

Meanwhile, when asked if seat-sharing was discussed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "It will be discussed soon."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hum Bharatiya INDIA ke saath'
'Hum Bharatiya INDIA ke saath'
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face
Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face
US Open: Dimitrov dominates Murray; Sabalenka advances
US Open: Dimitrov dominates Murray; Sabalenka advances
India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY'24: CEA
India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY'24: CEA
Kallis' strategy to break S Africa's World Cup jinx
Kallis' strategy to break S Africa's World Cup jinx
Haaland wins UEFA award; Wiegman's shoutout to Spain
Haaland wins UEFA award; Wiegman's shoutout to Spain
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul 'meets' TMC's Abhishek, Bengal Cong cries foul

Rahul 'meets' TMC's Abhishek, Bengal Cong cries foul

INDIA to be ready for NDA 'surprises', early polls

INDIA to be ready for NDA 'surprises', early polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances