At INDIA meet, AAP demands seat-sharing talks for all states

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrive for an informal meeting of INDIA, at Hyatt Hotel, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.

"The meeting was good," he said.

A formal meeting would be taking place on Friday.

Meanwhile, when asked if seat-sharing was discussed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "It will be discussed soon."