Will fight 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc's resolution

Will fight 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc's resolution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 01, 2023 15:56 IST
Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together "as far as possible" and said the seat-sharing arrangements will be concluded at the earliest in a spirit of "give-and-take".

IMAGE: 63 Opposition leaders from 28 different parties pose for group photo during INDIA's third meeting in Mumbai. Photograph: @kharge/X

The alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)".

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution said.

 

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance," it said further.

The resolution also said the INDIA parties will coordinate their respective communications and media strategies, and campaigns with the theme "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" in different languages.

The leaders of several opposition parties were in huddle in Mumbai to finalise their plans. They have come out with a coordination committee to start working on the seat sharing by September end, after hours of deliberations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Launch of Opposition INDIA bloc logo deferred
Why These Parties Stayed Away From INDIA, NDA
NDA Better For Economy Than INDIA In 2024
1-nation, 1-poll: 'Theoretically attractive, but...'
Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins
Oppn bloc INDIA to finalise seat-sharing by this date
Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt Indo-Pak match
Oppn bloc INDIA to finalises seat-sharing by this date

AAP demands seat-sharing talks for all states

