Oppn bloc INDIA to finalises seat-sharing by September 30

Oppn bloc INDIA to finalises seat-sharing by September 30

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 01, 2023 15:46 IST
The opposition INDIA alliance on Friday finalised a 13-member committee comprising members of various parties that will function as the bloc's highest decision making body and will start work on seat sharing immediately, sources said.

IMAGE: Leaders from various parties attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Congress' K C Venugopal, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are part of the opposition panel.

 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, Janata Dal-United's Lallan Singh, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti are also part of coordination panel, the sources said.

The panel will act as the highest decision-making body of the bloc and start work on seat sharing, they added.

Seat sharing will be finalised by September 30, the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
