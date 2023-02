Friday, February 24, 2023, marks the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGE: The Eiffel Tower in Paris is lit up in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Paris City Hall lights up in the colours of the Ukraine flag. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com