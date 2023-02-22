News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Putin Took A Bath In Blood

When Putin Took A Bath In Blood

By REDIFF NEWS
February 22, 2023 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of political satire floats at the Rosenmontag carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

 

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin takes a bath in blood. All photographs: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

IMAGE: Archbishop of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.

 

IMAGE: A float depicting the cancelled parades of 2021 and 2022.

 

IMAGE: German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck.

 

IMAGE: A float depicting 'The Last Generation' protest.

 

IMAGE: A float depicting cultural appropriation.

 

IMAGE: A float depicting 'Miss Brexit 2023'.

 

IMAGE: A float depicting 'Free Iran'.

 

IMAGE: A float depicting a tank of the German army, the Bundeswehr.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Guess Who This Monster Is
Guess Who This Monster Is
Have You Been To The Carnival in Venice?
Have You Been To The Carnival in Venice?
The Battle Of The Eggs!
The Battle Of The Eggs!
Ram Charan Goes BAREFOOT To The US
Ram Charan Goes BAREFOOT To The US
'I would have told KL Rahul to take a break'
'I would have told KL Rahul to take a break'
Laid Off? 8 Tips To Help You
Laid Off? 8 Tips To Help You
Another Indian-American announces US presidential bid
Another Indian-American announces US presidential bid
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...

They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...

The Battle Of The Oranges

The Battle Of The Oranges

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances