When Putin Took A Bath In Blood

Glimpses of political satire floats at the Rosenmontag carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
IMAGE: Vladimir Putin takes a bath in blood. All photographs: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters
IMAGE: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
IMAGE: Archbishop of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.
IMAGE: A float depicting the cancelled parades of 2021 and 2022.
IMAGE: German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck.
IMAGE: A float depicting 'The Last Generation' protest.
IMAGE: A float depicting cultural appropriation.
IMAGE: A float depicting 'Miss Brexit 2023'.
IMAGE: A float depicting 'Free Iran'.
IMAGE: A float depicting a tank of the German army, the Bundeswehr.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com