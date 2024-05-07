Dhoni Plays Through Pain

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is grappling with injury. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recent low batting position for the Chennai Super Kings wasn't a strategic move, but a consequence of a hidden injury.

At 42 years old and possibly in his last IPL season, Dhoni is grappling with injury while his team faces a depletion of key players Devon Conway, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman.

Despite doctors advising rest, Dhoni's determination to mentor Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and contribute to CSK's success is keeping him on the field.

According to a report in The Times of India newspaper, Dhoni is concentrating solely on his batting during practice sessions as he's dealing with a muscle tear in his leg, which limits his ability to run.

An unnamed source quoted in the same report sheds light on the challenges faced by CSK, stating, 'We are virtually playing with our 'B' team. Those who are criticising Dhoni don't know the sacrifice that he is doing for this team.'

The report suggests Dhoni's limited mobility could confine him to batting only during the latter stages of the innings for the remainder of the IPL season.

If this scenario unfolds, it could signal the concluding phase of Dhoni's illustrious IPL career.