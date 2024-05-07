News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Plays Through Pain

Dhoni Plays Through Pain

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2024 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is grappling with injury. Photograph: BCCI
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recent low batting position for the Chennai Super Kings wasn't a strategic move, but a consequence of a hidden injury.

At 42 years old and possibly in his last IPL season, Dhoni is grappling with injury while his team faces a depletion of key players Devon Conway, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman.

Despite doctors advising rest, Dhoni's determination to mentor Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and contribute to CSK's success is keeping him on the field.

According to a report in The Times of India newspaper, Dhoni is concentrating solely on his batting during practice sessions as he's dealing with a muscle tear in his leg, which limits his ability to run.

An unnamed source quoted in the same report sheds light on the challenges faced by CSK, stating, 'We are virtually playing with our 'B' team. Those who are criticising Dhoni don't know the sacrifice that he is doing for this team.'

MS Dhoni

The report suggests Dhoni's limited mobility could confine him to batting only during the latter stages of the innings for the remainder of the IPL season.

If this scenario unfolds, it could signal the concluding phase of Dhoni's illustrious IPL career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SKY WOWS Wankhede!
SKY WOWS Wankhede!
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair
Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair
'A break could do wonders for fatigued Rohit'
'A break could do wonders for fatigued Rohit'
'Be Prepared For Fame And Blame'
'Be Prepared For Fame And Blame'
What A Catch!
What A Catch!
No relief for Kejriwal; SC puts off bail plea hearing
No relief for Kejriwal; SC puts off bail plea hearing

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away

IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away

Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!

Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances