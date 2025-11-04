HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army guns down 4 militants in Manipur encounter

Army guns down 4 militants in Manipur encounter

Source: PTI
November 04, 2025 11:53 IST

At least four militants, belonging to a banned outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched around 5.30 am at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district, a senior officer said.

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

 

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants, the officer said.

"At least four militants were killed during the exchange of fire while several others managed to flee the spot," the officer said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

A defence statement also said that in the early hours of Nov 4, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column during an intelligence-based operation at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur.

In the ensuing firefight between security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SOO insurgent group, "four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised", it said.

The operation is still in progress, and a search in the adjoining areas is underway, the statement said.

Source: PTI
