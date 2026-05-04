Four Die As Car Plunges Off Culvert In Chhattisgarh

A tragic car accident in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district resulted in the death of four men and injuries to two others as their vehicle plunged off a culvert.

Key Points Four men died and two were injured in a car accident in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh.

The car plunged off a culvert near Gadai village in the Pandariya area.

The victims were residents of Raipur and were travelling to attend a wedding.

The car veered off the road at a sharp turn, falling 40-50 feet.

An investigation is underway into the fatal car accident in Chhattisgarh.

Four men were killed and two others injured after their car plunged off a culvert in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, police said on Monday.

Details of the Chhattisgarh Accident

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Gadai village in Pandariya area when the victims, all residents of the state capital Raipur, were on their way to attend a wedding function, a police official said.

The four-wheeler apparently veered off the road at a sharp turn and fell 40 to 50 feet down from the culvert into a small river bed. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, leaving four occupants dead and two others injured, he said.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Armaan Ali (20), Mohammad Saif (19), Anas Ali (21), and Konain (19), the official said.

Injured Receiving Treatment

The injured persons, aged 19 and 21, were initially admitted to a nearby hospital and later shifted to different medical facilities in Raipur.

Investigation Underway

The victims hailed from the Birgaon area in Raipur and were on their way to attend a marriage in Pandariya, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway, he added.