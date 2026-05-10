Four Injured In Thane Clash Over Construction Dispute

A violent clash over construction activities in Thane, Maharashtra, has left four people injured and prompted a police investigation into the incident.

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Key Points A violent clash erupted in Thane's Jai Bhim Nagar over a dispute related to construction activities.

The clash involved approximately 20 people from two rival groups, resulting in stone-throwing and attacks with iron rods.

Four individuals sustained injuries and received treatment at a local hospital following the violent altercation.

Police have registered FIRs against 20 people for rioting, assault, and criminal intimidation, and an investigation is ongoing.

Four persons were injured in a clash between two rival groups following a dispute over some construction activities in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Sunday.

Construction Dispute Escalates To Violence

The incident occurred at Jai Bhim Nagar in the Kalwa area on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Nearly 20 persons, including women, from two rival groups threw stones and attacked each other with iron rods, an official from Kalwa police station said.

During the violence, the house of a person was ransacked and pelted with stones. A car parked in front of the premises was also damaged and documents in it were destroyed, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

The clash occurred following a feud between the two sides over some construction activities in the locality, the police said.

Four persons, two each from both sides, were injured in the incident and underwent treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Based on cross-complaints, police registered two FIRs on Saturday against 20 persons from the two sides on charges of rioting, assault and criminal intimidation, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.