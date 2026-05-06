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Four Die In Bus, SUV Collision In Thane District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 08:29 IST

A tragic bus and SUV collision in Thane, Maharashtra, has claimed the lives of four people, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the accident and raising concerns about road safety in the region.

Key Points

  • Four people died in a collision between an MSRTC bus and an SUV in Thane district's Murbad taluka.
  • The accident involved eight occupants of the SUV, including two minors, with four sustaining injuries.
  • Police have registered an FIR against the MSRTC bus driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
  • The deceased have been identified as residents of Nevasa in Ahilyanagar district.
  • This is the second major accident on the same route in less than a month, raising concerns about road safety.

Police have registered a case against the driver of a state transport bus after its collision with an SUV killed four persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

The bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided around 11 am on Tuesday at Tokawde in Murbad taluka.

 

Among the eight occupants of the SUV were two minors. Four persons, including the SUV's owner and driver, died on the spot, while the other four sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, Tokawde police station inspector Shitalkumar Naik told PTI.

Police Investigation Launched After Fatal Crash

"An FIR has been registered against the MSRTC bus driver under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act," he said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

No arrest has been made so far, and a probe is underway into the case, the official added.

Victims Identified In Thane Road Accident

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Kakade, Abhishek Mote, Nita Dhure and Meena Madke, all residents of Nevasa in Ahilyanagar district, according to Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh.

This was the second major accident on the route in less than a month. On April 13, a collision between a van and a cement mixer truck in the district claimed 11 lives.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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