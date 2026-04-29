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Man Killed In Thane Dispute; 20 Booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 09:59 IST

A 60-year-old man was killed in Thane, Maharashtra, after a dispute with neighbours, leading to a police investigation and charges against 20 individuals.

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old man was allegedly killed in Thane district following a dispute with neighbours.
  • Police have registered a case against approximately 20 people, including women, in connection with the murder.
  • The incident occurred in Dombivli, where the victim and accused had ongoing disputes.
  • The accused allegedly attacked the man and his family with sticks and iron rods.
  • The case includes charges of murder, rioting, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police have registered a case against nearly 20 persons for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night in Dombivli.

 

The victim, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, and the accused were neighbours in the Dhavdi locality and had a dispute over various issues. On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out again between them, following which the accused allegedly attacked the man and his family with sticks and iron rods, Manpada police station's assistant inspector Mahesh Bandgar said.

Details of the Attack and Aftermath

The man, identified as Bama Jadhav, died on the spot, while some others were injured, he said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Legal Action and Investigation

A case has been registered against 20 persons, including women and members of a family, on charges of murder and rioting and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Efforts were underway to apprehend the accused, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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