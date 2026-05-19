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Four Cybercriminals Arrested In Jamtara, Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 17:32 IST

Jharkhand police have arrested four cybercriminals in Jamtara, including two teenagers, for their involvement in a sophisticated online fraud scheme targeting customers across multiple states.

Key Points

  • Four cybercriminals, including two teenagers, were arrested in Jamtara, Jharkhand, for online fraud.
  • The cybercriminals procured bank details by deceiving customers with blocked card scams.
  • Police seized mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, and identification documents from the accused.
  • The cybercriminals' area of operation included Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.
  • One of the arrested individuals had a prior criminal record and had been jailed in 2023.

Four cybercriminals, including two teenagers, were arrested in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Karmatand police station area and four criminals were arrested for committing online fraud, Superintendent of Police Sambhu Kumar Singh said.

 

Cybercrime Network Busted

Police also apprehended the cybercriminals' SIM card supplier in Kalajharia locality. He had visited the area to deliver SIM cards to the cybercriminals but was caught by the police.

Police seized five mobile phones, six SIM cards, three ATM cards, and one PAN and Aadhaar card each, and a motorcycle from their possession, the SP said.

Modus Operandi of the Fraudsters

Police registered two cases under sections of BNS, IT Act and Telecommunication Act.

The SP said the accused used to procure mobile numbers of gullible customers and convince them that their debit or credit cards were blocked. They then cunningly procured bank details by sending them screenshots with assurance to unblock the cards and duped them of money online. Their area of operation was mainly Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Further investigation was underway.

Accused Identified

Those arrested were Rizwan Ansari (19), Basir Ansari (30), Saklain Ansari (19), Safauddin Ansari (20) and Mujahid Ansari (21).

Police said Rizwan had a criminal antecedent and had been to jail in 2023.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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