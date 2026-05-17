Two Arrested In Jharkhand For Circulating Child Abuse Material

Jharkhand police have arrested two individuals in Giridh district for their involvement in circulating and selling online child sexual abuse material to foreign citizens, marking a significant crackdown on cybercrime.

Key Points Jharkhand CID arrests two individuals for circulating child sexual abuse material.

The accused were operating from Giridh district, Jharkhand.

Objectionable materials were recovered from their mobile phones.

The illegal content was being sold to citizens in Oman, Bangladesh, and the UAE.

The Jharkhand CID arrested two persons from Giridh district for circulating and selling online child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM) to citizens of multiple foreign countries, a release said on Sunday.

Arrest Details And Raid Operation

The duo was arrested during raids in the Koldih area within the Gandey police station limits following a tip-off that some individuals were involved in circulating objectionable materials related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation, officials said.

Accused Identified And Evidence Recovered

"The arrested accused were identified as Wahab Ansari and Hasan Raza. Upon examining their mobile phones, officials recovered objectionable materials of such illegal content. The accused were also active participants on several channels and multiple online groups," the CID said in the release.

International Distribution Network Uncovered

It was further revealed that materials were being sold to citizens of Oman, Bangladesh, and the UAE, they said.