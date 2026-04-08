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Home  » News » Thane court acquits eight in police constable attack case

Thane court acquits eight in police constable attack case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 11:30 IST

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Eight men accused of the attempted murder of a police constable in Thane have been acquitted after the court cited lack of identification and hostile witnesses, raising questions about the prosecution's case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Thane court acquitted eight men accused of attempting to murder a police constable.
  • The acquittal was based on the constable's inability to identify his attackers and key prosecution witnesses turning hostile.
  • The incident occurred in 2016 outside a bar in Thane following a dispute.
  • The accused were charged with attempted murder under the Indian Penal Code, but the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has acquitted eight men charged with the attempted murder of a police constable, citing the victim's inability to identify his attackers and the fact that key prosecution witnesses turned hostile.

In her judgment delivered on April 6, Additional Sessions Judge V L Bhosale gave the benefit of doubt to the accused, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. A copy of the order was made available on Wednesday.

 

According to the prosecution, constable Bhaskar Sonavane was assaulted with sticks and beer bottles outside a bar in the city's Upvan area on April 21, 2016. The attack was a fallout of a dispute between the hotel management and a customer named Kamlesh, whose brother Arun led 10-15 persons to the site, it said.

Sonavane, who was at the spot to meet an informant, suffered a skull fracture and brain injuries in the attack, the court was informed during the trial.

The eight accused persons had been facing charges for attempted murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Key Evidence and Court's Reasoning

The court noted that the constable himself could not identify "any of the accused as the assailants, since the incident occurred at nighttime and he lost consciousness after being struck on the head".

Additionally, the hotel partner Rajesh Shetty and manager Naveen Gouda, who was the original complainant, both turned hostile, the judge noted.

"Having regard to all the evidence on record, I find that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons charged in this case committed the offences," said the court, acquitting all the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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