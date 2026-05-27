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Four Arrested, MCOCA Invoked In Navi Mumbai Chain-Snatching Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 13:02 IST

In Navi Mumbai, police have arrested four individuals and invoked MCOCA following a series of chain-snatching incidents, highlighting efforts to combat organised crime.

Key Points

  • Four individuals, including a jeweller, have been arrested in connection with three chain-snatching incidents in Navi Mumbai.
  • The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against the arrested individuals due to the organised nature of the crimes.
  • Stolen gold chains valued at Rs 1.05 lakh have been recovered from the accused.
  • Police are currently searching for three additional suspects involved in the chain-snatching incidents.
  • One of the absconding accused and his associates have 14 prior criminal cases registered against them in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Police have arrested four persons, including a jeweller, in three chain-snatching cases in Navi Mumbai and invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them, officials said on Tuesday.

Chain-Snatching Incidents in Rabale

The three incidents occurred under the Rabale police station limits on March 24.

 

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and snatched her gold chain in Airoli. The accused also allegedly robbed two women of their gold chains in Talvali and Airoli village, police said.

The police later registered separate FIRs.

Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Goods

During the probe, the police arrested Ayush Arjun Detke, Arjun Babu Chavan, Aparna Sandeep Awale and jeweller Takhatsingh Premsingh Rathod and recovered stolen gold chains valued at Rs 1.05 lakh from them, a police release said.

Efforts were underway to trace three other accused.

History of Criminal Activity

According to the police, one of the absconding accused and his associates have 14 criminal cases registered against them in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The gang had allegedly stolen valuables of Rs 18.83 lakh, and items of Rs 9.43 lakh have been recovered so far.

MCOCA Invoked

Considering the organised nature of the crimes and the antecedents of the accused, police invoked provisions of the MCOCA against those arrested and others wanted in the cases, the release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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