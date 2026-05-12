Three Iranians Arrested In Navi Mumbai Chain Snatching Cases

Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended three Iranian nationals believed to be involved in a string of chain-snatching incidents, recovering a significant amount of stolen jewellery.

Key Points Navi Mumbai Police arrested three Iranian nationals for alleged involvement in chain snatching.

The arrested individuals are suspected to be involved in at least 10 cases of chain snatching.

Police recovered jewellery worth Rs 12.75 lakh from the Iranian nationals.

The suspects were apprehended in the Ambivali area of Kalyan following a tip-off.

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested three Iranian nationals allegedly involved in at least 10 cases of chain snatching and seized jewellery worth Rs 12.75 lakh from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Chain Snatching Arrest Details

Following a tip-off, a team of Rabale police station laid a trap in Ambivali area of Kalyan and apprehended the trio on Sunday, said a press release.

As much as 85 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 12,75,000 were recovered from them.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway, the release said.