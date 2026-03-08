HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Collection Agent Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Launch Manhunt

Delhi Collection Agent Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Launch Manhunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 14:49 IST

A collection agent in Delhi was robbed of cash by armed men on motorcycles, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen money.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old collection agent was robbed of cash in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.
  • Four unidentified men on motorcycles allegedly threatened the agent with a weapon.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects.
  • A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence to aid the investigation.

A 27-year-old collection agent was allegedly robbed of a bag containing cash by four unidentified men on motorcycles in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Avinash, a resident of Old Seelampur, works as a collection agent for a scrap dealer in the Chandni Chowk area.

 

The incident occurred on Saturday near a bank ATM in the area, they said.

"Avinash was carrying cash on his scooter when four men riding two motorcycles intercepted him near the ATM. The assailants allegedly threatened him with a weapon, snatched his bag containing cash and fled the spot," an officer said in a statement.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A forensic team also inspected the crime scene and collected relevant evidence, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and teams have been deployed to identify and trace the accused, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
