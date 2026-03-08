Delhi Collection Agent Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Launch Manhunt

A collection agent in Delhi was robbed of cash by armed men on motorcycles, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen money.

Key Points A 27-year-old collection agent was robbed of cash in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.

Four unidentified men on motorcycles allegedly threatened the agent with a weapon.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence to aid the investigation.

A 27-year-old collection agent was allegedly robbed of a bag containing cash by four unidentified men on motorcycles in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Avinash, a resident of Old Seelampur, works as a collection agent for a scrap dealer in the Chandni Chowk area.

The incident occurred on Saturday near a bank ATM in the area, they said.

"Avinash was carrying cash on his scooter when four men riding two motorcycles intercepted him near the ATM. The assailants allegedly threatened him with a weapon, snatched his bag containing cash and fled the spot," an officer said in a statement.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A forensic team also inspected the crime scene and collected relevant evidence, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and teams have been deployed to identify and trace the accused, police said.