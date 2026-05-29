Ex-Police Officer Commits Suicide At Jodhpur Home

A retired Additional Superintendent of Police in Jodhpur allegedly committed suicide at his home, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Retired Additional Superintendent of Police, Dashrath Singh Charan, allegedly died by suicide in Jodhpur.

Charan had retired two years ago and recently moved into a new house with his wife.

His wife found him hanging after returning from visiting a relative.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and questioning relatives.

A retired Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Lalsagar area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased officer has been identified as Dashrath Singh Charan, who had retired from service nearly two years ago.

Details Surrounding The Suicide

Charan had recently constructed a house in the Lalsagar locality and had shifted there with his wife barely a week ago.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Charan's wife had gone to visit a relative on Thursday and on returning home, found him hanging.

Relatives rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation Underway

SHO (Mandore) Sheshkaran said police received information about the incident at about 4 pm and rushed to the spot.

Charan had been living in Jaipur for the past few years before moving back to Jodhpur. Investigators suspect that he had been under stress for some time, though the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Police have initiated further inquiry and are questioning relatives to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

His body has been sent for postmortem examination.