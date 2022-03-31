SP removed, SHO suspended over suicide of doctor in Rajasthan

Taking serious note of the suicide of a doctor in Dausa after being booked for murder, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday ordered the removal of a senior police officer and suspension of a station house officer.

IMAGE: Visuals from outside the private hospital in Dausa, Rajasthan, March 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dr Archana Sharma died by suicide on Tuesday due to alleged harassment after police filed an FIR against her under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalsot police station in Dausa in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her hospital.

According to an official release, Gehlot has directed the officials to remove Dausa superintendent of police Anil Kumar, suspended SHO of Lalsot Police Station Ankesh Kumar and put deputy superintendent of police Lalsot Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders.

Divisional Commissioner Jaipur Dinesh Kumar Yadav will conduct an administrative inquiry into the matter.

Gehlot gave the instructions in a high-level meeting at his residence on Wednesday evening.

It was decided in the meeting that strict action should be taken against those who abetted the woman to die by suicide by registering a case, a release said.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a committee led by additional chief secretary (home) to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to give necessary suggestions.

The committee will comprised of secretaries of medical and health department, medical education department, senior officers from police and law departments and doctors.

The committee will study all the legal aspects and will prepare a guideline, which will be implemented across the state.

Gehlot also condemned the incident and said an inquiry is going on and those found guilty will not be spared.

"The incident of Dr Archana Sharma's suicide in Dausa is very sad. We all give the status of god to doctors. Every doctor tries his best to save the life of the patient, but it is not justified to accuse the doctor as soon as any unfortunate incident happens,” Gehlot tweeted earlier in the day.

"If doctors will be intimidated like this, then how will they be able to do their work with confidence? We all should think about how such treatment can be done to the doctors who served all by risking their lives during covid pandemic,” he added.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the matter and sought a factual report from police within seven days.

Relatives of Asha Bairwa, the woman who died on Monday, accused Sharma of negligence and held a demonstration with the dead body outside Anand Hospital in Lalsot, Dausa -- owned by Sharma and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyaya.

In her suicide note in Hindi, Sharma wrote, “I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone.

PPH is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it. My death may prove my innocence. Don't harass innocent doctors, please.”

According to Sharma, the cause of Bairwa's death was Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), a medical condition under which severe bleeding happens after childbirth.

In a video message, Upadhyaya has blamed BJP leaders of protecting accused Balya Joshi, who allegedly mounted pressure on police to lodge the murder case, but the saffron party has denied the allegation.