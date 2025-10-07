HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected

Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 07, 2025 17:10 IST

x

Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home on Tuesday, officials said, suspecting that he committed suicide. 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 2001 batch officer was the inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of the department of foreign cooperation, Haryana government, is in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini. 

 

The police rushed to the Kumars' home in upscale Sector 11 after receiving information about the incident around 1.30 pm.        

"The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body was identified as that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

Asked if there was any suicide note, she said, "A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on." Those present in the house at the time are being questioned, the SSP said.

Kumar was earlier posted as Rohtak Range IG and had recently been transferred as IG, PTC, Sunaria.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

NEET student found hanging in Kota, PG mate missing
NEET student found hanging in Kota, PG mate missing
BJP leader alleges house arrest ahead of protest against Chhattisgarh CM
BJP leader alleges house arrest ahead of protest against Chhattisgarh CM
Assam police can't probe Zubeen Garg's death unless ....: CM Himanta
Assam police can't probe Zubeen Garg's death unless ....: CM Himanta
Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89
Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89
Delhi schoolboy dies by suicide after scolding over mobile games
Delhi schoolboy dies by suicide after scolding over mobile games

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 2

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Shailendra Singh Songs

VIDEOS

Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar election- What she said after meeting BJP leaders1:09

Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar election- What she said...

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer3:34

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer

Kashmir Turns Into Winter Paradise With Fresh Snowfall3:07

Kashmir Turns Into Winter Paradise With Fresh Snowfall

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO