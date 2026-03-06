Pilibhit Tiger Reserve: Forest Officials Attacked, Timber Smuggling Suspected

Suspected timber smugglers and villagers allegedly attacked a forest patrol in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, injuring five officials, while villagers claim they were assaulted by the forest department staff.

A forest department patrol team was allegedly attacked by suspected timber smugglers and villagers in the Mala range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, leaving five forest officials injured, police said on Friday.

However, the villagers accused the forest department team of assaulting them.

Police said the alleged attackers also damaged a department vehicle in the incident, which occurred in the Neuria police station area.

Fourteen named and 50 unidentified individuals have been booked for rioting, attempt to murder, obstructing government officials, and damaging public property based on a complaint filed by forest sub-inspector Amit Kumar, local SHO Subhash Mavi said.

Details of the Attack

According to forest officials, the incident occurred on the night of March 3 at around 8.45 pm when a team led by SI Kumar rushed to the forest after receiving information that a large group of people had entered the area with weapons, allegedly for cutting timber and poaching.

The team, including forest guard Sachin Singh, deputy ranger Sher Singh and tiger tracker Dharmendra, tried to stop the group near the Marauri crossing watchtower, officials said.

They alleged that more than 100 people armed with sticks, axes and sharp weapons attacked the forest personnel.

Kumar and Dharmendra were severely beaten. The attackers left Kumar at the spot, believing him to be dead, the officials said.

The attackers also allegedly vandalised the deputy ranger's vehicle and later returned to the watchtower and damaged government property, they said.

The injured forest officials were taken to the district hospital.

Villagers' Counter-Complaint

Meanwhile, a resident of Marauri village, Ashok Kumar, submitted a complaint at the Neuria police station alleging that forest personnel assaulted the villagers.

In his complaint, Ashok claimed he had gone to his field to drive away animals when he saw some villagers cutting bushes.

He alleged that forest department staff reached the spot around 8 pm and began beating the villagers.

When he tried to intervene, he and another villager, Omprakash, were allegedly assaulted, and his mobile phone was snatched, the complaint claimed.

Ashok Kumar also named SI Kumar, forest guard Sachin, deputy ranger Sher Singh and Dharmendra in his complaint.

SHO Mavi said the allegations are being verified.