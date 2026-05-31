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Six Foreign Nationals Detained In Delhi For Visa Overstay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 15:06 IST

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Delhi Police have detained six foreign nationals for visa overstays, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and regulations in the capital.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police detained six foreign nationals for allegedly overstaying their visas.
  • The individuals, including five Nigerians and one from Ivory Coast, were found to be residing in India without valid documents.
  • The action was taken during an investigation related to a case registered under the NDPS Act.
  • Deportation proceedings have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Police have detained six foreign nationals, including five Nigerians and one from Ivory Coast, in southwest Delhi for allegedly residing in India without valid visa documents, officers said on Sunday.

Police took action during the investigation of a case registered under the NDPS Act at Vasant Kunj North police station, they said.

 

Investigation Leads To Discovery Of Visa Violations

According to police, six people came under scrutiny during the probe.

A special team formed to verify their credentials approached the suspects and requested documents related to their stay in India after receiving specific inputs.

"During the enquiry, the foreign nationals claimed that they came to India on tourist and business visas and that their documents were deposited with their respective embassies for safekeeping," a senior police officer said.

Deportation Proceedings Initiated

Police said, however, verification with immigration authorities revealed that they had overstayed in India and lacked valid visa documents.

The detainees were identified as Kamassoko Aicha Sylla, a citizen of Ivory Coast, and Nigerian nationals Promise Okwaje, Maryann Nwanze, Omotola Ishola Sideeq, Emmanuel Chibuike Mmuo and Nzubechukwu Kenneth Agigaony.

"After completing all legal formalities and verification procedures, fresh deportation proceedings were initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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