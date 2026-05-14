10 Foreign Nationals Arrested For Illegal Voting In Tamil Nadu Polls

Ten foreign nationals have been arrested in Chennai for allegedly committing election fraud by casting illegal votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections using fraudulent documents.

Key Points Ten foreign nationals arrested in Chennai for allegedly casting illegal votes.

The accused used fraudulently obtained identity documents in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The individuals were intercepted at Chennai international airport while attempting to leave the country.

Cases were registered by the Central Crime Branch and local police units following a complaint.

Chennai police arrested 10 foreign nationals-four of them women-for allegedly casting illegal votes using fraudulently obtained identity documents in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officials said on Thursday.

Details of the Arrest

According to a press release, the individuals were intercepted by immigration authorities at Chennai international airport while attempting to leave the country after the polls, which were held on April 23.

Investigation Findings

Investigations revealed that despite holding foreign citizenship and not being Indian citizens, the accused had stayed in various parts of the state to allegedly exercise their franchise illegally, the release said.

Legal Proceedings

Following a complaint by immigration officials to the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate, cases were registered between May 7 and May 14 by the Central Crime Branch and local police units.

All the accused were produced before a court for further legal proceedings, the statement added.