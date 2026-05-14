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Home  » News » 10 Foreign Nationals Held For Illegal Voting In Tamil Nadu Polls

10 Foreign Nationals Held For Illegal Voting In Tamil Nadu Polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 21:57 IST

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Ten foreign nationals have been arrested in Chennai for allegedly engaging in illegal voting during the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections using fraudulently obtained documents.

Key Points

  • Chennai police arrested 10 foreign nationals for allegedly casting illegal votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
  • The foreign nationals used fraudulently obtained identity documents to vote illegally.
  • The individuals were intercepted at Chennai international airport while attempting to leave the country.
  • Nine cases were registered by the Central Crime Branch and local police units following a complaint by immigration officials.

Chennai police arrested 10 foreign nationals-four of them women-for allegedly casting illegal votes using fraudulently obtained identity documents in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officials said on Thursday.

According to a press release, the individuals were intercepted by immigration authorities at Chennai international airport while attempting to leave the country after the polls, which were held on April 23.

 

Details of the Illegal Voting Investigation

Investigations revealed that despite holding foreign citizenship and not being Indian citizens, the accused had stayed in various parts of the state to allegedly exercise their franchise illegally, the release said.

Following a complaint by immigration officials to the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate, nine cases were registered between May 7 and May 14 by the Central Crime Branch and local police units.

Identities of the Arrested Individuals

The arrested individuals from Sri Lanka were identified as Ranjini (59), Sarfudeen (68), Nilanthi (44), Jeyanthan (40), Charlie Balachandran (48), Chakravarthy Logapriya (50), and Sunitha Chakravarthy (48). Other arrested nationals included Ayyadurai (53) from the United Kingdom, Tittin Mariatti (47) from Indonesia, and Jitthendranath (38) from Canada.

All the accused were produced before a court for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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