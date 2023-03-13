News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 Hindu outfit men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in TN

2 Hindu outfit men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 13, 2023 18:08 IST
Four people, including two Hindu outfit activists were arrested on charges of assaulting migrant workers, the police said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gowtham Kathua, working in a jewellery workshop, along with his two of his friends were intercepted by a four member gang in Town Hall area, on Sunday night, who picked up a quarrel before reportedly assaulting them, the police said.

 

The trio reached home and revealed to their roommates that they were beaten by a gang.

The incident comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured the safety of all migrant workers in the southern state.

Based on the complaint lodged by the migrant workers, the police registered cases under three IPC Sections including 294 (using obscene languages) 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

After verifying the CCTV footage, the police arrested all the four early on Monday.

Two of them were identified as Hindu Munnani workers, police said.

Investigations are on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
