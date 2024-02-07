News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai cops intercepts boat from Kuwait at Gateway of India

Mumbai cops intercepts boat from Kuwait at Gateway of India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2024 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three persons on charges of illegal entry after they arrived in Mumbai on a boat from Kuwait, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A boat from Kuwait was intercepted by the Mumbai police near the Gateway of India. Photograph: X

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat which was anchored at the Gateway of India on Tuesday, he said.

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu.

 

They went to Kuwait two years back for work. They were allegedly ill-treated by their agent who took them to Kuwait following which they escaped from there, the official said.

The boat was checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

A case was registered against the three persons by the Colaba police here under provisions of the Passports Act for illegal entry, the official said.

Notably, 10 Pakistani terrorists who launched a terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived by the sea route.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Coast Guard keeps India's coast safe post 26/11
How Coast Guard keeps India's coast safe post 26/11
Mumbai cops get text with '26/11-like' attack threat
Mumbai cops get text with '26/11-like' attack threat
Will another 26/11 lead to war?
Will another 26/11 lead to war?
'Uttarakhand's UCC Is Tokenism'
'Uttarakhand's UCC Is Tokenism'
Dhoni Preps For IPL 2024
Dhoni Preps For IPL 2024
Revealed: Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart's IPO Plan
Revealed: Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart's IPO Plan
Why analysts are downgrading SBI Card
Why analysts are downgrading SBI Card
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Mumbai will always be vulnerable'

'Mumbai will always be vulnerable'

Threat to Mumbai's coastal security, say fishermen

Threat to Mumbai's coastal security, say fishermen

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances