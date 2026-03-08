HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Goa Woman Accused of Concealing Portuguese Nationality to Enrol as Voter

Goa Woman Accused of Concealing Portuguese Nationality to Enrol as Voter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 20:29 IST

x

A woman in Goa faces charges for allegedly concealing her Portuguese nationality and fraudulently enrolling as a voter, sparking concerns about voter list integrity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman in Goa is accused of hiding her Portuguese nationality to fraudulently register as a voter.
  • The woman allegedly submitted a false enumeration form to the Election Commission of India.
  • The complaint was filed by the Executive Magistrate and Mamlatdar of Mormugao.
  • The woman is accused of forgery and cheating related to voter enrolment.

A woman was booked for allegedly hiding her Portuguese nationality and fraudulently enrolling her name in the voters list of Vasco assembly constituency in Goa, a police official said on Sunday.

The offence was registered at Vasco police station on a complaint filed by the Executive Magistrate and Mamlatdar of Mormugao, who is also Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for Vasco assembly constituency, he added.

 

Details of the Alleged Fraud

"Elizabeth Luis, a resident of Bhute Bhat, allegedly suppressed the fact that she had acquired Portuguese nationality and was holding a Portuguese passport. Despite being aware of her foreign citizenship status, she submitted an enumeration form during the Special Intensive Revision conducted by the Election Commission of India," the official said.

"The form was submitted before the Mamlatdar through the booth level officer of the Mormugao Municipal Council. By doing so, she committed forgery for the purpose of cheating and fraudulent voter enrolment," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bomb Threat at Goa Passport Office Turns Out to Be Hoax
Police Investigate Trafficking Ring After Woman Forced into Multiple Marriages Attempts Suicide
Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara
Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara
Woman Arrested for Drugging Family and Stealing Cash
Woman Arrested for Drugging Family and Stealing Cash
Kerala Police Arrest 165 in Major Cyber Fraud Operation
Kerala Police Arrest 165 in Major Cyber Fraud Operation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO