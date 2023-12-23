News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Forces foil major infiltration bid along IB in J-K, 1 terrorist killed

Forces foil major infiltration bid along IB in J-K, 1 terrorist killed

Source: PTI
December 23, 2023 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border thwarted an infiltration attempt in Jammu early on Saturday, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose eonly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

 

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down.

However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Efforts on from across LoC to disturb J-K peace: Army
Efforts on from across LoC to disturb J-K peace: Army
3 terrorists bid to infiltrate under Pak cover, killed
3 terrorists bid to infiltrate under Pak cover, killed
Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Santa's Come
Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Santa's Come
India Tops On Crypto Adoption
India Tops On Crypto Adoption
Motivational speaker Bindra booked for beating wife
Motivational speaker Bindra booked for beating wife
No Political Country For Young People
No Political Country For Young People
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed in J-K

Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed in J-K

Hizbul terrorist, bodyguard killed in infiltration bid

Hizbul terrorist, bodyguard killed in infiltration bid

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances