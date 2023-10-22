News
Rediff.com  » News » Infiltration bid foiled; 2 terrorists killed near LoC in J-K's Uri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 22, 2023 23:03 IST
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by killing two militants, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel patrolling along LoC in Uri sector, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, January 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies and J-K Police of likely infiltration in the Uri sector by heavily armed terrorists from across the LoC, troops were put on a high alert, and the counter-infiltration grid was strengthened, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson.

 

Taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC, he said.

At around 3 pm on Saturday, the group was intercepted by alert troops resulting in a heavy exchange of fire.

Intense firefight continued till last light resulting in the elimination of two terrorists, he added.

The spokesperson said the remaining terrorists managed to withdraw to the enemy side of the LoC along with the bodies of the slain terrorists.

The area was kept under surveillance throughout the night.

On Sunday, a thorough search of the incident site was conducted leading to the identification of tell-tale signs and recovery of heavy war-like stores including two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets, and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines and eatables, the spokesperson said.

"As per own assessment, recovery of two blood-stained bags confirms that at least two terrorists were grievously injured forcing them to shed their load and flee across the LoC. Due to inclement weather conditions, search operation is suspended, which will resume on opening up of weather," he said.

