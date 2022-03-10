News
Rediff.com  » News » Focus on youth, women fail to revive Congress in UP

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Notwithstanding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra crisscrossing Uttar Pradesh and a buzz built around the "Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon" campaign, the Congress was leading in only one seat out of 403 in the state, with many of its senior leaders trailing in their respective constituencies, according to trends available at 1.20 pm.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who single-handedly led the Congress camapaign in UP. Photograph: PTI Photo.

State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was trailing and was at the third position in Tamkuhi Raj constituency in Kushinagar district.

 

Louise Khurshid, the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, was trailing in Farrukhabad assembly seat.

Aradhana Mishra was the only party candidate leading. She is contesting from Rampur Khas assembly seat in Pratapgarh district.

The party is also trailing in Rae Bareli and Amethi, once known to be its strongholds.

The party candidates are trailing in all the six constituencies in Rae Bareli and four in neighbouring Amethi.

The party's candidate in Rae Bareli Manish Chauhan and Ashish Shukla in Amethi were way behind rivals in the vote count.

The party has only managed to get 2.44 per cent votes in the ongoing counting.

With a push to woo women and young voters, the Congress party contested on its own in the Uttar Pradesh elections held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

The task was cut out for Priyanka Gandhi to improve the party's tally from seven in the 2017 assembly elections when its vote share was 5.4 per cent.

Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Modi-Yogi scripted new history in UP, gloats BJP
Despite 3rd highest vote share, BSP ahead in 3 seats
Winners rejoice as EC lifts ban on victory processions
Pentagon appreciates India's UN vote on Russia
Amarinder loses from Patiala; Yogi, Mann lead
LIC IPO gets Sebi nod but no clarity on launch day
Warner hopes to get home from Pak for Warne farewell
The War Against Coronavirus

