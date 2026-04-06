Five-Year-Old Boy Found Dead at School Hostel in Jehanabad

A five-year-old boy's tragic death at a school hostel in Jehanabad, Bihar, has sparked a police investigation and calls for a judicial probe, raising serious questions about safety and security.

Key Points A five-year-old boy was discovered dead at a private school hostel in Jehanabad, Bihar, with his throat slit.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death, including a post-mortem examination.

The CPIML (Liberation) party is calling for a judicial probe, citing concerns about the handling of the scene and the child's injuries.

The boy's elder brother also resided at the hostel, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

A five-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit at a school hostel in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at a private school hostel in the Karauna police station area, they said.

SP Aprajit Lohan said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

The boy's elder brother also lived in the hostel, but they stayed on different floors.

After being alerted, family members rushed to the hostel and took the boy to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Patna, where doctors declared him dead.

Calls for Investigation

Meanwhile, the CPIML (Liberation) demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

The party said a fact-finding team that visited the site observed multiple serious injuries on the child's body.

It claimed that the school had been locked and students sent home before the team reached the spot, raising suspicion.

Police said they were investigating the case from all angles.