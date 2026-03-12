Bengaluru Police Arrest Eight in Real Estate Businessman Kidnapping and Murder Case

Bengaluru police have apprehended eight suspects in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate businessman, probing a complex case involving business disputes and accusations of black magic.

Eight people, including two minors, were held in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a real estate businessman on the outskirts of the city, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru City, was in his late 30s. He was engaged in real estate and financial business, they said.

Police had earlier arrested Mohan Babu, alleged to be the main conspirator behind the killing. He apparently believed that Gopal had performed black magic to sabotage his buisness.

"We have nabbed eight people in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Gopal from their hideout in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). Among them, two are minors. Efforts are being made to nab others accomplices who were also part of the conspiracy," a senior police officer said.

The case is currently being investigated by the CID team.

The Kidnapping

According to police, on Sunday, Gopal and his friend Satish were travelling in a car from Attibele towards Anekal when the incident occurred near Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk.

The assailants, who had allegedly planned the abduction, rammed the car with another vehicle to stop it.

The miscreants then allegedly sprayed a substance on Gopal and forcibly kidnapped him before fleeing the spot in another car, a senior police officer said.

Satish, who was also sprayed by the kidnappers, managed to alert Gopal's family members about the incident. The family subsequently informed the police.

Business Rivalry and Black Magic Allegations

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that Gopal and Mohan were both from Kalasapura village in Chikkamagaluru district and had been at loggerheads for about 10-12 years. Earlier, Gopal used to work under Mohan in real estate activities, including arranging documents and coordinating with departments as well as identifying buyers," the officer said.

Later, Gopal started working independently in the same field, which allegedly created hostility as Mohan felt Gopal was becoming a strong competitor in his business, he added.

During questioning, Mohan also claimed that Gopal had been performing black magic against him and was responsible for his ill health, though police said the truth will emerge only after deeper investigation.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Gopal's body was found in Hosur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.