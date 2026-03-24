Gunmen Target Trader's Home in Garhdiwala, Punjab

A trader's house in Garhdiwala, Punjab, was targeted in a drive-by shooting, prompting a police investigation to uncover the motive and identify the assailants.

Key Points Unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired shots at a trader's house in Garhdiwala, Punjab.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, with three rounds fired at the main gate of the residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage, and working to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The motive behind the attack on the trader's house remains unknown.

Two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the house of a local trader in the Garhdiwala area here and fled the scene, police said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place around 10 pm on Monday.

The assailants fired three rounds at the main gate of the house of Chandar Kishore alias Ghugga, who owns a readymade garments shop at Gandhi Chowk in Garhdiwala and lives in Jain Colony.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Satpal said CCTV footage of the area is being examined, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.