Faridabad Police Nab Two in BJP Leader's Office Shooting and Extortion Case

Faridabad police have apprehended two individuals, including a student, following a shootout related to the alleged firing at a BJP leader's office and a ₹5 million extortion demand, highlighting the ongoing challenges of crime and security in the region.

Key Points Faridabad Police arrested two men for allegedly shooting at a BJP leader's office and demanding ₹5 million in extortion.

The accused fired shots at a liquor shop and the BJP leader's office, leaving extortion notes at both locations.

One of the accused, Anil alias Khan Gurjar, has a prior criminal record with 12 charges including robbery and attempted murder.

The police recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the scene, and one suspect was shot in the leg during the encounter.

The other suspect, Manish, is a 12th-grade student who is currently being questioned by the police.

Faridabad Police nabbed two men, including a class 12 student, after a brief encounter for allegedly firing shots at a BJP leader's office and demanding an extortion of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The police recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the spot, they said, adding that one of the accused was admitted to the hospital after being shot in the leg during the encounter.

According to the police, the accused Anil alias Khan Gurjar, a resident of Machhgar village, and Manish, a resident of Chandawali village in Faridabad district, were nabbed from Sotai village in the IMT area.

The incident occurred on March 14 when the accused fired shots at two different locations, first at a liquor shop near the Chandawali village red light, and then, about half an hour later, at the office of BJP leader and property dealer Vinod Bhati in Machhgar village.

The accused fled after throwing extortion notes at both locations, they added.

After the firing, they threatened the salesman present at the liquor shop, saying that to continue the shop, they would have to give them a 10 per cent share, police said.

They also threw a note demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh after firing at a BJP leader's office, police said.

Arrest and Aftermath

On Wednesday night, after receiving inputs regarding the two criminals, who were about to arrive near Sotai village in the IMT area with weapons, the police reached the spot and cornered the criminals.

Following this, the accused allegedly opened fire at them. In retaliation, the police fired a shot, hitting Gurjar, they said.

Subsequently, both the criminals were nabbed, and Gurjar was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

"Gurjar has a prior criminal record, facing 12 charges including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, and the Arms Act," the spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

He was arrested and jailed in July last year in connection with an attempt to murder case, and was released about two months ago.

Another accused, Manish, is a 12th-grade student who is being questioned by the police, the spokesperson said.