Five Arrested For Abducting Construction Workers In Jharkhand

Jharkhand police have arrested five individuals for allegedly abducting two construction workers and demanding a ₹10 lakh ransom, highlighting concerns over safety and security in the region.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points Five individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly abducting two construction company employees.

The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the abducted supervisor and assistant manager.

Police rescued the victims and apprehended the suspects following raids in the Mango police station area.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Five persons were arrested for allegedly abducting two employees of a construction company and demanding Rs 10 lakh from them in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Abduction

The accused allegedly abducted the supervisor and assistant manager engaged in the construction of the Mango flyover late on Thursday night, a statement by the district police headquarters said.

According to the statement, the accused arrived at the construction site around 3 am in a white Bolero vehicle without a number plate and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

The abductors allegedly abused and assaulted the victims when they expressed their inability to meet the demand, before forcibly taking them away in the vehicle, it said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Following verification of the incident, Olidih police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of supervisor Vijay Kumar Ojha.

A police team led by DSP (Patamda) Bachandev Kujjur was formed on the direction of City SP Lalit Meena to investigate the case and rescue the victims.

Police later conducted raids within the Mango police station area and rescued both the victims safely after arresting the five accused, the statement said.

The arrested persons were identified as Shiva Goud (29) of Seraikela-Kharswan district, and Nitesh Gope (21), Akash Pradhan (27), Devashish Pradhan (27) and Shailesh Gope (26), all residents of East Singhbhum district.