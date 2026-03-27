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Home  » News » J&K Police Uncover Job Scam, Rescue Victims Held for Ransom in Kolkata

J&K Police Uncover Job Scam, Rescue Victims Held for Ransom in Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 22:19 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated job fraud and extortion ring, rescuing victims held for ransom in Kolkata and recovering a substantial sum of money.

Key Points

  • J&K Police busted a job fraud-extortion racket, arresting five individuals and rescuing two victims in Kolkata.
  • The scam involved luring youth with promises of overseas jobs, then holding them for ransom.
  • Police recovered ₹34 lakhs paid by the victims' families.
  • Two Jammu-based agents were involved in luring the victims with false work visa promises.
  • Separate theft cases were solved, leading to arrests and recovery of stolen gold and silver worth ₹30 lakhs.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a job fraud-extortion racket, arresting five persons, recovering Rs 34 lakhs and rescuing two victims from captivity at a hotel in Kolkata.

Superintendent of Police, Jammu city south, Ajay Sharma, said the module was involved in luring gullible youth on the pretext of securing jobs abroad but subsequently confining them and extorting money from their families.

 

The case came to light following registration of a complaint at Police Station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, by Jagmohan Singh regarding the wrongful confinement of his son Maninder Singh and his associate Tushar Chib in Kolkata, where unknown persons were demanding a ransom of Rs 35 lakhs, the officer said.

Acting swiftly, he said a special team was constituted, which proceeded to Kolkata and, through technical surveillance and coordination with local police, traced the accused to a hotel.

On March 21, both victims were safely rescued, and five accused were apprehended, the SP said.

During the investigation, the involvement of two Jammu-based agents surfaced, who had lured the victims on the pretext of arranging work visas abroad, he said.

Sharma said it was revealed that Rs 34 lakhs had been paid by the victims' family, which has been successfully recovered. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full conspiracy.

Theft Cases Solved

Meanwhile, the SP said three theft cases (two of Bagh-e-Bahu and one of Bahu Fort police station areas) were solved, leading to the arrest of three accused persons and the recovery of stolen property, including 1.2 kg of silver and 17 tola (approximately 198.29 grams) of gold ornaments, worth approximately Rs 30 lakhs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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