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Home  » News » Delhi University Halts St Stephen's Ex-Principal's Absorption

Delhi University Halts St Stephen's Ex-Principal's Absorption

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 17:52 IST

Delhi University has intervened to prevent St Stephen's College from absorbing its former principal, John Varghese, into the English department, citing violations of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi University blocks St Stephen's College from absorbing former principal John Varghese into the English department.
  • The university cites violations of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and procedural lapses in the proposed absorption.
  • DU's registrar highlights that UGC regulations do not provide for the absorption of an employee as a professor in a college.
  • The university asserts that any move to absorb Varghese would violate both UGC and university rules.
  • The decision comes amid ongoing disputes between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over administrative and appointment issues.

Delhi University has directed St Stephen's College not to proceed with the absorption of former principal John Varghese in the college's English department, citing violations of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and procedural lapses, according to a letter issued by the varsity.

This comes amidst repeated clashes between the university and St Stephen's over administrative and governance issues on several fronts, including the appointment of the 14th principal of the college, Susan Elias, Varghese's second term as principal, as well as teacher appointments.

 

Delhi University Cites UGC Violations

In a letter dated May 29 to the chairman of the college's governing body, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university had examined media reports regarding Varghese's proposed absorption and found that the process was not in accordance with the existing norms.

Varghese served as the 13th principal of St Stephen's College for two consecutive terms.

Varghese's name now appears in the Department of English on the college's website, while the information on the Principal page remains empty. However, details on Varghese's page under the English department continues to list him as the principal of the college.

Concerns Over Teacher Appointments

In the letter sent to the college by the varsity, the registrar wrote, "In this connection, I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that the University Grants Commission (UGC), the funding agency of the College, has sanctioned the substantive posts of Lecturer/Assistant Professor only in the colleges of the University."

The letter pointed out that teachers appointed as assistant professor are promoted as associate professor and professor under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), under UGC Regulations 2018.

"Further, neither the UGC Regulations nor any rules approved by the Statutory Bodies of the University specify any provision regarding absorption of an employee/person as Professor in a College," the letter added.

University's Stance on Varghese's Role

The letter said the extension of another term as principal granted to Varghese was in violation of UGC regulations and that the matter was sub-judice.

The varsity said that any move to absorb Varghese as a professor in the college would violate both UGC and university rules.

"Accordingly, any such recommendation of the Governing Body is ultra vires and should not be acted upon any further," the letter stated.

The university also said that, under existing rules, Varghese would be repatriated to his parent institution and would draw pension and retirement benefits from there. It added that no retirement benefits or pension in his respect could be booked under UGC funds provided to St Stephen's College.

The matter comes amid an ongoing tussle between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over administrative and appointment-related issues.

The letter was also marked to the Chairperson and Secretary of the UGC for information and necessary action. No immediate response was available from John Varghese or the college administration.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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