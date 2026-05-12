St Stephen's College To Focus On AI Under New Principal

St Stephen's College is set to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) with the appointment of Susan Elias, its first woman principal, who plans to introduce AI and quantum computing courses to prepare students for the future.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points St Stephen's College appoints Susan Elias as its first woman principal.

The college will focus on preparing students for the age of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

New certification courses in AI will be introduced for students and alumni.

The principal aims to encourage research, entrepreneurship, and job creation among students.

St Stephen's College is ready to enter the next era with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), said the newly-appointed principal, Susan Elias. She was appointed as the college's first woman principal in its 145-year history on Tuesday.

New Vision For St Stephen's College

"This is a big opportunity for me to bring my strengths to the table and make college students AI-ready and quantum aware," said Elias, who has more than a decade of experience in AI and research.

Elias said that while protecting the college's strengths and legacy, she will focus on encouraging research and entrepreneurship.

"Delhi University's St Stephen's has always nurtured leaders and great minds. But what India needs right now, besides that, is researchers, entrepreneurs and job creators who are ahead of their time," she told PTI, over the phone.

AI Certification Courses On The Horizon

Elias said she wants to introduce certification courses as soon as she joins.

"Our students need to learn the skills required to enter the quantum computing era, as that is the immediate future we are facing," she said, adding that India has already invested huge amounts in the quantum valley down south.

"I intend to introduce certificate courses in AI for students as well as alumni, for example, courses for designers, lawyers and journalists. Everyone can learn the skills required in their fields," she said.

Elias's Extensive Background

According to Elias's LinkedIn profile, she served as the pro vice chancellor (research) at Chandigarh University, situated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from January to May 2026.

Before that, she served as the director of research at Hindustan University between October 2024 and December 2025.

She has also served in several roles at Vellore Institute of Technology, including professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of the School of Electronics Engineering.

According to the college's official notice, Elias is set to assume office on June 1, 2026.