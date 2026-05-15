Court Ruling Highlights Rights Of Minority Institutions In Principal Appointments

A renewed focus on the rights of minority institutions to choose their heads emerges as Delhi University and St Stephen's College clash over the appointment of the college principal, highlighting a key 2008 court judgment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 2008 Delhi High Court judgment affirmed the rights of minority institutions like St Stephen's College to appoint their principals.

The court ruled that Delhi University ordinances regarding selection committees do not apply to minority institutions.

The judgment highlighted that the right to appoint a principal is a key aspect of minority institutions' constitutional right to administer educational institutions.

Delhi University is currently challenging St Stephen's College's appointment process, citing UGC regulations.

A committee is set to scrutinise recent teacher appointments at St Stephen's College amid ongoing tensions.

Even as a fresh tussle brews between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over the appointment of the college principal, a 2008 court judgment has brought renewed focus on the provisions given to minority institutions in choosing their heads.

The ruling, delivered in a dispute similar to the present one at the time of appointment of Valson Thampu as the principal, had held that St Stephen's College, being a minority institution, was not bound by provisions of the DU ordinance relating to the constitution of selection committees for appointing principals.

Court Ruling on Minority Institution Rights

The judgment has gained significance after the university recently asked the college not to proceed with the appointment of Susan Elias as the new principal, saying the selection committee was not constituted in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

"In the result, the petition succeeds. It is declared that Clause 7(2) of Ordinance XVIII of the Delhi University does not apply to the petitioner, which is a minority institution. The petitioner is directed to proceed with the selection process for filling up the post of Principal, which is vacant since January, 2007, and fill up the post of Principal within eight weeks from today," the judgment had said.

In its ruling delivered on August 21, 2008, the Delhi High Court had declared that the clause of the Delhi University, which prescribed the composition and procedure of the selection committee for appointment of principals, would not apply to St Stephen's College.

Constitutional Rights and College Administration

The division bench had further held that the right to appoint a principal is a key facet of the constitutional right of minority institutions to administer educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

Speaking to PTI, advocate Romy Chacko, who had argued for the college in the case, said, "The letter sent by the registrar to the college holds no merit, as had been highlighted by the court in a very similar case in 2008. The court had observed that as a minority institution, the college could appoint its own head, as long as qualifications were met."

Chacko is also representing the college in a separate case between the college and the university, regarding the last principal, John Varghese's term extension.

Ongoing Scrutiny and Tensions

Aman Kumar, an elected EC member of DU and a part of the committee, told PTI, "We will be asking the college to send all the related information of the appointed teachers, along with their API scores so it can be properly investigated. It is indeed a minority college but at the same time, the rules need to be followed."

No response was available from Varghese, who has served as the college's last principal and Susan Elias, who was expected to serve as the next principal.

In the 2008 case, the court further held that regulations which "virtually take away the right of a college to choose its principal" cannot be imposed on minority-administered institutions.

The case had arisen after Delhi University insisted that St Stephen's College follow the university-prescribed selection committee procedure while appointing a principal, similar to the current case. The college challenged the applicability of the ordinance, arguing that it infringed upon its rights as a minority institution.

As tensions continue between the college and the university over administrative matters, a committee constituted following the Executive Council meeting in April is also set to scrutinise recent teacher appointments made at St Stephen's College.