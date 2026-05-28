BJP MLA Booked For Assaulting Official In Chhattisgarh: Details

A BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh, Ramkumar Toppo, faces charges of assaulting a revenue official, while a counter-case alleges misconduct by the official, escalating tensions and prompting demands for arrest.

Key Points BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo is accused of assaulting a revenue official in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district.

A counter-case has been filed against the revenue official, Tushar Manik, for allegedly misbehaving with Toppo's sister.

Junior administrative officers are demanding the immediate arrest of the MLA and other accused individuals.

Toppo denies the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated and that the official has a history of misconduct.

Both sides have filed complaints, and police are investigating the incidents.

Police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a revenue official and obstructing him from discharging his duty in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials said on Thursday.

A separate case has also been registered against the revenue official, Tushar Manik, posted as nayab tehsildar in Rajapur, for allegedly misbehaving with Toppo's sister, they said.

Toppo, who represents Sitapur assembly constituency, denied the allegations against him and termed them politically motivated.

Both incidents took place in the Rajapur area under Sitapur police station limits on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the association of junior administrative officers demanded the immediate arrest of the MLA and other accused persons.

Details of the FIR Against the Chhattisgarh MLA

Ambikapur police registered a zero FIR against Toppo, his supporters Yusuf, Nazim Raza, Pankaj Gupta and 10-12 others under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty), 191(2) (rioting) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday night, an official said.

The case was later transferred to Sitapur police station for further investigation as the incident took place there, he said.

In his complaint, Manik claimed the MLA and his supporters pressured him to immediately sign a 'Shodh Kshamta Praman Patra' (solvency certificate) while he was performing official duties.

Manik said he had asked the person concerned to bring all documents to his office on May 28 for proper verification before signing the certificate.

When he refused to comply immediately, Toppo used abusive language and, along with his supporters, assaulted him, Manik alleged.

"SDM Sitapur was present at the spot and rescued me from there, otherwise an untoward incident could have happened," Manik claimed in his complaint.

Counter-Allegations and FIR Against Revenue Official

A separate case was registered against Manik under sections 296 (obscene acts), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the BNS based on the complaint lodged by Toppo's sister, police said.

The woman alleged she had visited the Rajapur sub-tehsil office on Wednesday to request issuance of the certificate, but Manik got angry, abused her, made obscene gestures and pushed her out of the office.

She claimed Manik made casteist remarks against her tribal community and instructed his staff not to allow her inside the office.

No arrests have been made in the two cases, officials said.

MLA's Response and Further Allegations

Talking to PTI Videos on Thursday, Toppo denied the allegations and said all facts would emerge during the investigation.

"The nayab tehsildar misbehaved with my elder sister. If any woman in Sitapur assembly constituency is treated in such a manner, action will definitely be taken. An FIR has also been registered against him," the MLA said.

On the FIR against him, Toppo said it was a reflection of "good governance" that despite being an MLA, a case was registered against him immediately without any pressure.

Toppo further alleged that complaints had earlier been made against Manik regarding corruption and misconduct.

"He has been posted in the area since before the elections (Assembly poll 2023). Several complaints have surfaced against him in the last three years. I had written to the Collector in the past more than twice seeking his transfer. Allegations ranging from taking money to misbehaviour have surfaced against him," the MLA alleged.

The MLA urged his supporters and the public to maintain peace and trust the administration and judiciary. A large number of Toppo's supporters had gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against Manik and administrative officials.

Protests and Demands for Arrest

Meanwhile, members of the Revenue Inspectors' Association and Junior Administrative Officers' Association reached the police station demanding Toppo's arrest.

Talking to reporters, Balampur tehsildar Gurudatt Panchbhaye, also office-bearer of the Junior Administrative Officers' Association, condemned the assault on Manik.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the Station House Officer demanding the arrest of all accused within 24 hours. If our demand is not met, we will go on collective leave tomorrow and take further steps as decided by the state working body," he said.

Surguja Collector Ajeet Vasant on Wednesday said complaints had been lodged by both sides and police would take further action after the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Manik denied allegations of misbehaviour and said the woman had insisted that he sign the document immediately despite procedural requirements.

Toppo's personal assistant called him later and asked him to meet the legislator in Rajapur, so he went there with the SDM, the revenue officer said.

"The MLA was standing with 10-20 supporters. Some of his supporters started assaulting me. The MLA then pulled me out. He called the woman, who is said to be his cousin. The MLA too assaulted me. The SDM intervened and rescued me," Manik alleged.