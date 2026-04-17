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Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Jailed In 2016 Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 20:33 IST

Former MLA Mohammad Tabish Khan and his brother have been sentenced to three years in jail for assaulting a police officer in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the ongoing issue of political figures and the law.

Key Points

  • Former MLA Mohammad Tabish Khan and his brother were sentenced to three years in jail for a 2016 assault on a police constable.
  • The case originated from an FIR lodged by constable Kamal Khan, alleging assault and intimidation by Tabish Khan and his supporters.
  • The charges included rioting, assault on a public servant, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on each of the convicts.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar on Friday sentenced former MLA Mohammad Tabish Khan and his brother, Eftekhar, to three years' imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 each on the convicts in a 2016 assault case, prosecution officials said.

The verdict was delivered by Chief Judicial Magistrate and Special Judge Chetna Tyagi.

 

Government counsel Vishal Srivastava said the case dates back to November 26, 2016, when police constable Kamal Khan lodged an FIR at the Dharmsinhwa police station, alleging that Tabish Khan, along with his brother and supporters, had entered the police station, abused him, tore his uniform and threatened him.

Details Of The Assault Case Against The Ex-MLA

The complainant had also alleged that the accused targeted him over his role during the block pramukh election, Srivastava said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, assault on a public servant, mischief, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

The accused were granted bail during the trial.

Court Convicts Former MLA And Brother

After hearing the case, the court on Friday convicted Khan and his brother and sentenced them to three years in jail, Srivastava said.

Khan was elected as an MLA from the Khesrha Assembly seat in 2007 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Under the Indian Penal Code, charges like assault on a public servant can carry significant penalties, reflecting the seriousness with which the legal system views such offences. The next stage typically involves the convicts appealing the verdict in a higher court. This case highlights the accountability of public figures under the law in Uttar Pradesh.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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