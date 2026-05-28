BJP MLA Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Revenue Official In Chhattisgarh

A BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh, Ramkumar Toppo, is facing legal trouble after being accused of assaulting a revenue official, leading to cross-complaints and a police investigation.

Key Points BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo and his supporters are accused of assaulting a revenue official in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.

A 'zero FIR' has been registered against Toppo and his supporters for obstructing a public servant and causing hurt.

A separate case has been filed against revenue official Tushar Manik for allegedly misbehaving with Toppo's cousin.

The revenue official claims he was pressured to sign a solvency certificate immediately and was assaulted when he refused.

Both sides have lodged complaints, and police are investigating the incidents in Rajapur, Chhattisgarh.

Police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a revenue official and obstructing his duty in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials said on Thursday.

A separate case has also been registered against the revenue official, Tushar Manik, posted as nayab tehsildar in Rajapur, for allegedly misbehaving with Toppo's cousin, they said.

Toppo, who represents the Sitapur assembly constituency, was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Both incidents occurred in the Rajapur area under Sitapur police station limits on Wednesday.

Clash Between MLA And Official Leads To FIRs

The Ambikapur police registered a 'zero FIR' against Toppo, his supporters Yusuf, Nazim Raza, Pankaj Gupta and 10-12 others under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty), 191(2) (rioting) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Wednesday night, an official said.

The case was later transferred to Sitapur police station for further investigation as the incident took place there, he said.

Allegations Of Pressure And Assault

In his complaint, Manik claimed that the MLA and his supporters pressured him to immediately sign a 'Shodh Kshamta Praman Patra' (solvency certificate) while he was performing official duties. He said he had asked the person concerned to bring all documents to his office on May 28 for proper verification before signing the certificate.

When he refused to comply immediately, Toppo used abusive language and, along with his supporters, assaulted him, Manik alleged.

"SDM Sitapur was present at the spot and rescued me from there, otherwise any untoward incident could have happened," he claimed in his complaint.

Counter-Complaint Filed Against Revenue Official

A separate case was registered against Manik under sections 296 (obscene acts), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the BNS based on the complaint lodged by Toppo's cousin, the police said.

The woman alleged that she had visited the Rajapur sub-tehsil office on Wednesday to request issuance of the certificate, but Manik became angry, abused her, made obscene gestures and pushed her out of the office.

The officer used casteist remarks against her tribal community and instructed his staff not to allow her inside the office, she added.

Investigation Underway

The police said no arrests have been made in either case and an nvestigation was underway.

Surguja Collector Ajeet Vasant on Wednesday said complaints had been lodged by both sides and police would take further action after the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Manik denied allegations of misbehaviour and said the woman had insisted that he sign the document immediately despite procedural requirements.

Toppo's personal assistant called him later and asked him to meet the legislator in Rajapur, so he went there with the SDM, the revenue officer said.

"The MLA was standing with 10-20 supporters. Some of his supporters started assaulting me. The MLA then pulled me out. He called the woman, who is said to be his cousin. The MLA then also assaulted me. The SDM intervened and rescued me," Manik alleged.