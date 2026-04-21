Controversy Swirls Around Mla's Threat To Officer

A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi allegedly threatened a police officer following an accident involving the MLA's son, sparking outrage and demands for action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi is under fire after allegedly threatening a police officer in Madhya Pradesh.

The controversy stems from an accident involving the MLA's son, who is accused of injuring five people with his SUV.

Lodhi allegedly threatened to surround the officer's residence with 10,000 supporters and fill it with cow dung.

The Madhya Pradesh IPS Officers Association has strongly condemned the MLA's language and demanded action.

A controversy surrounding BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, whose son is accused of injuring five people with his SUV, intensified after another purported video surfaced in which he threatened to fill the home of Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Ayush Jakhar, with cow dung.

In the video, Lodhi allegedly warns that if Jakhar fails to explain within 15 days on whose directions he is taking action against his son, he will mobilise over 10,000 supporters to surround the officer's residence and "fill it with cow dung."

Mla's Alleged Threat And Police Response

The MLA didn't respond to phone calls for reaction.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Madhya Pradesh IPS Officers Association has strongly objected to the alleged use of indecent and threatening language by the MLA who represents the Pichhore assembly seat. The association has demanded appropriate action from the state government.

Background: Road Accident Involving Mla's Son

The controversy stems from a road accident that occurred on April 16, in which Lodhi's son, Dinesh Lodhi, is accused of hitting five people with his Thar jeep. According to reports, three young men and two women were injured. Following the incident, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Police registered a case against Dinesh Lodhi and summoned him to the Karera police station for questioning.

Karera Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Ayush Jakhar had said Dinesh Lodhi was questioned at the police station and taken to the accident spot as part of the investigation.

The IPS officer added that the black film on the vehicle was removed, and a challan was filed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Earlier Disputes And Reactions

Pritam Lodhi had claimed Jakhar told his son not to be seen in Karera in the future.

In an earlier video circulating on social media, the MLA is purportedly heard telling Jakhar that Karera is not anyone's "daddy's property." He also purportedly said that his son will come to Karera and contest elections from there.

In the latest video, MLA Lodhi purportedly threatened Jakhar, saying the SDOP's bungalow will be surrounded by his more than 10,000 supporters who will "fill it with cow dung."

He purportedly issued a 15-day ultimatum to the police administration, asking Jakhar to explain on whose directions from Delhi he is taking action.

Another viral clip shows the MLA using offensive and challenging language against the SDOP, intensifying the debate on the conflict between the administration and politics.

Ips Association Condemns Mla's Behaviour

The Madhya Pradesh IPS Officers' Association (MPIOA) has strongly objected to the use of indecent and threatening language against SDOP Jakhar.

"The comments made by Pichhore MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi are not only inappropriate toward a police officer but also contrary to the dignity of public life," according to a release issued by the MPIOA.

It stated that the vulgar, indecent, and threatening language used in the video broadcast in the media regarding Jakhar is highly condemnable.

The Association described this as contrary to democratic norms and stated that such conduct adversely affects the morale of the administrative system and all officers.

"Public representatives are expected to maintain restraint and decorum in their conduct and language. This type of threatening language cannot be tolerated in any democratic system," stated the Association president, Chanchal Shekhar.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between politicians and law enforcement in some regions. Such conflicts can undermine public trust in both the political process and the administration of justice. The IPS Association's strong condemnation reflects the seriousness with which such threats against public officials are viewed.