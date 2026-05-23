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Fire Engulfs Bus In Delhi's Mahipalpur; No Casualties Reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 17:05 IST

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A bus fire in Delhi's Mahipalpur area prompted a swift response from fire services, with no injuries reported.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A bus fire was reported in Mahipalpur, southwest Delhi.
  • The Delhi Fire Service responded to the bus fire at Rangpuri Chowk.
  • Three fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze.
  • No casualties or injuries have been reported in the Delhi bus fire incident.

A fire broke out on Saturday in a bus in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, prompting authorities to rush three fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Firefighting Operation Underway

A call regarding the fire in the bus at Rangpuri Chowk was received at 3.15 pm, the official informed, adding that no casualty or injury has been reported yet.

 

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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